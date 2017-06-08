Tired of wasting time in traffic? One Houstonian may have discovered the secret to beating rush hour once and for all

Many Houstonians’ identities live and die in their commutes.

With more than 13 million hours wasted in traffic last year, Houston drivers are always looking for a solution.

But one commuter-lawyer recently tested a solution that did more than spin his wheels.

After losing time in traffic traveling to and from his job as high-ranking official at his law firm, Jeremy Stone started commuting by bike.

“I was skeptical too,” Stone wrote to a letter addressed a financial blog, “but my wife pushed me to do it after we got into your blog about 4 years ago, and it’s been one of the best decisions we’ve made. If anyone complains that they can’t do it because of heat, humidity, needing to dress in a suit, etc, I’m proof that you can do it.”





Houston used to be among the fattest cities in the nation, but healthy lifestyles are on the rise, and city officials recently approved a plan that would add nearly 500 miles of high comfort bike lanes in Houston, including repurposing old railroad tracks to functional rider paths.

Although he lives closer to his office than most Houstonians, after switching to his bike full time, Stone said his commute became more predictable.

And he was surprised by how scenic his bike route could be:

My route takes me along the trail along Silver St. in an old Warehouse district, now an artsy district. Then along White Oak Bayou (Houston is built on bayous, not rivers!) as you near downtown, and under an old 150 year old bridge that has been built over. Some of these bridges serve as homes for the thousands and thousands of bats here. You can’t see them, but I took this picture at about 6 or 630 am, and there were bats flying all around. The bridge is so low you get to ride right through them!

Stone further said he is committed to his ride every day, even throughout the summer months and legendary Houston humidity:

I’m a lawyer and commute to downtown Houston every day regardless of weather (unless I need to drive somewhere for work), without a handy shower or any special amenities, so it can definitely be done. […] Until the new job, my office did not have any shower facilities. But I found it was not really a problem: I just keep my clean dress clothes at work, and change out of my cycling clothes once I get to the office. Also, making the trip before sunrise (especially in the summer) gives me much cooler temperatures. The ride home can be hot and sunny, but there is always a cool shower and air conditioning waiting for me when I arrive.

Of course, Stone may have less hair and primp requirements than other Houstonians, but it is estimated his new commuting method has saved his family over $60,000 already.

Stone may have described the prospective perks best: “Biking beats driving – exercise, fun, no traffic, bats, tombs, turtles, snakes, herons!”

