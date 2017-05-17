Toddler drowns in southwest Houston backyard pool

A 2-year-old girl drowned in a backyard pool in southwest Houston on Tuesday.

Houston Fire Department paramedics were called to a home in the 5700 block of South Braeswood Boulevard around 1 p.m. and found the girl unresponsive. She was transported to Texas Children’s Hospital and given CPR en route.

The girl, Darby Morton, was with her family visiting friends at the home, when she wandered away.

According to the Houston Police Department, Morton died at the hospital.