Tom the Texan has some advice for Houstonians on how to be the best version of themselves, but there’s a twist

Warning: This video contains foul language.

As if Houstonians needed a reminder, Tom, “the rough and gruff Texan […] has some advice to all you folks out there who want to live in Texas.”

RELATED: Because you can never have enough Texas history, here are some quick facts on the Lone Star flag we honor today

Some explicit Texas-style language aside, Tom’s advice on the Texas rules are something every Texan and those aspiring to become Texans need to know. Tom explains further on his YouTube page:

Let me help you out by first saying you probably don’t have the right stuff to make it as a true Texan. [G]ood now that that is out of the way you need to acquire some goods if you want to live here. First get yourself a cowboy hat made of cowhide non[e] of that country pop crap! [S]econd get a duster, a real one not one of them cosplay look at me hoyty toyty crap. [T]hen finally, you know what you probably won’t make so watch the video to find out nancy boy!





If you disagree with any of these stereotypical sentiments, don’t despair; turns out Tom is nothing more than a persona of a Texan in sheep’s clothing:

Chase Charleston, AKA Texan Tom, said he was “going for a Clint Eastwood Walt Longmire, and Sarge from RVB Mix.”

RELATED: Texas is a state of mind – for some more than others

Yee haw, y’all!