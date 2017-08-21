“Top Chef” winner Paul Qui’s Aqui is here in Houston, and the food looks delicious

The Houston Chronicle has a first-look at popular “Top Chef” and James Beard award-winning chef Paul Qui’s new restaurant in Houston.

RELATED: Top Chef winner Paul Qui is bringing his Asian fusions to Houston

Aqui aims to fuse Filipino fare with other Southwestern Asian influences, but Qui confesses: “My secret hope is that it’s really more of a Filipino restaurant.”

Our @gregmorago has a first look at Paul Qui's new Aqui restaurant. https://t.co/PTu1NYyJH7 via @houstonchron — Alison Cook (@alisoncook) August 19, 2017

A section of the menu features “Perfect Bites” (small tastes from $2.50–$12), a hot entrees, rice and noodle dishes and desserts.

Intriguing dishes include tuna Kinilaw, which has coconut, hearts of palm, jack fruit, coconut vinegar and coconut milk, and dinuguan, a stew of pig’s blood.





RELATED: “Top Chef” host Padma Lakshmi claims she was “threatened” by angry Teamsters in a new court testimony

The new restaurant is located at 520 Westheimer Road.