As if to throw investigators one last red herring, Houston’s notorious Tourniquet Killer Anthony Shore, who was set to be executed last fall, confessed to killing two more people just before his former date with death.





The shocker? Shore didn’t do it — it was a hoax. Now authorities are left with a cloud of doubt surrounding the criminal on the eve of his execution Thursday.

“With a serial killer like Shore, there is always a possibility he has committed other crimes, left other unknown victims behind,” said Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg.

While he is currently not being investigated for any other crimes, prosecutors told the Houston Chronicle, the murderer is still playing with the minds of detectives.

The serial killer terrified Houston in the 1980s and 1990s, killing four young girls by strangulation, but managed to elude capture for years. After he raped and tortured his victims, he used handmade handmade tourniquets to strangle them to death.

DNA “put on file after he was convicted of molesting his daughters,” was what did Shore in, tying him to the heinous crimes in 2003.

His sister, Laurel Scheel, told the Houston Chronicle, “I am relieved that he’s finally going to be put to rest. His expiration date is finally coming.”

Shore is scheduled to receive lethal injection Jan. 18 at 6 p.m.