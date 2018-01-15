As fans celebrate the addition of pitcher Gerrit Cole to the Houston Astros’ rotation, they are also saying farewell to a few of their own, including the relief pitcher who penned an emotional letter to the fans.





Joe Musgrove, who recently left the Astros to become a Pittsburgh Pirate, will likely be most remembered for the critical Game 5 win of the 2017 World Series, which the reliever earned in the 10th inning.

RELATED: Astros pitcher relieves fans’ hunger with Whataburger favorites

His page-long letter celebrates both the Astros franchise and the fans who rallied around the team as they soared to their historic win.

Musgrove wrote, “You have shown me a whole new meaning of the word FAMILY. What you all did for our team and for the City of Houston during Hurricane Harvey will never be forgotten! The Houston Strong will always have a place in my heart.”

Thanks for the memories H-Town. Waddup Steel City! pic.twitter.com/upXWFVTuUJ — Joe Musgrove (@ItsbuccnJoe59) January 14, 2018

Just a couple of Grossmont HS alums in the dugout – @fox5sandiego catches up with @musgrove23Stros before Gm 2 at #WorldSeries #EarnHistory pic.twitter.com/6wH2YFgj6A — Jason Sloss (@JasonSlossFOX5) October 25, 2017

Along with Musgrove, the Astros traded relief pitcher Michael Feliz, third baseman Colin Moran and outfielder Jason Martin.

RELATED: Rewatch the Astros’ World Series win in less than 15 minutes