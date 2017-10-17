Trapped in a manhole for several days, police say a Houston man is lucky to be alive

Police say a man is lucky he survived after spending days trapped in a manhole in southwest Houston.

According to click2houston.com, authorities discovered the homeless man around 3:00 a.m. Monday after he apparently fell down the manhole, which was located at a construction site.

The drop is reportedly 15-feet.

The man said he lives under a bridge nearby and fell into the manhole while walking across a field in the 12100 block of South Sam Houston Parkway; officials guess the cover normally in place washed away as the result of flooding.





He said he spent days in the hole before being rescued by firefighters, who reportedly used a setup consisting of a tripod, ladder and harness to lift him out.

Suffering broken foot in the accident, he reportedly went without food and water for the entire time, ultimately being transported to Memorial Hermann Hospital for treatment, where he received food and water, according to witnesses.

Authorities say anyone who sees a manhole with a missing cover is encouraged to report the problem by dialing 311.

