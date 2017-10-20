Tricked out of a Halloween by their hospitalizations, here’s your chance to give a treat to sick kids in Houston

The hospital can be a scary place, but, this Halloween season, one in Houston is working to change this for its pediatric patients.

And it needs your help.

Like its annual stationary projects deisgned by the patients, which program administrators say gives them an outlet to create from the confines of their beds, Texas Children’s Hospital (TCH) is working with Houstonians to help bring a smile to the kids:

Since they be able to get out and trick-or-treat this scare season, TCH is asking Houstonians to send their own, personalized cards to kids in the hospital.





All you have to do is fill out the short form with your card choice, name and email and submit.

Each card comes with a Halloween-themed joke and the punchline on the inside of the card.

For example, “What do mummies listen to on Halloween?”

“Wrap music!” of course.

TCH also tries to make patients’ days a little more exciting through its volunteer-run radio station Radio Lollipop.

The station plays top-40 hits and takes requests from the patients, who can call into the station from their rooms and hear the song they requested on the in house broadcast station.

Get well soon!