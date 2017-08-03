Trump considering former Texas Governor Rick Perry for Secretary of Homeland Security Job

Recently appointed to the position of Energy Secretary last year, Rick Pay may now be in the running to head the Department of Homeland Security.

John Kelley, the previous head of Homeland Security, was just promoted to White House Chief of Staff in another shift characteristic of the current administration’s high rate of turnover, leaving the position open.

Perry has come out against Trump in the past, calling him a “cancer on conservatism,” according to the Texas Tribune, but changed his stance after Trump won the GOP nomination in 2016. Since then, the two have traveled to a Boy Scout jamboree in West Virginia together, and Perry has been named one of Trump’s national security advisers.





Some don’t believe the conservative politician to be the right fit for the position, or the one he currently holds with the Department of Energy. An article in Vanity Fair outlines the shortcoming of both Perry as Energy Secretary and the Trump administration in general, citing a lack of White House personnel present in governmental branches across the board after Trump’s election.

Perry supports Trump’s stance on the border, and is already in Trump’s inner circle with regards to homeland security. Michael McCaul (R-Austin) is also being considered, and has ties to Trump as a security advisor as well

