Turns out Facebook wasn’t the only social network Russians used to influence our latest election

An Instagram account created at the same time as the now-disabled “Heart of Texas” Facebook page is no more.

The account reportedly went by the handle “Raised in Texas,” and posted the same content as the ‘Heart of Texas’ page, an account now known to be run out of Russia, and partly responsible for promoting an anti-Islamic protest in downtown Houston last year.

Ultimately, more demonstrators against the protestors turned out for the event, and Instagram took down the account Monday, after Think Progress reportedly alerted the website.

RELATED: Anti-Muslim Protest in Houston Last Year Organized by Russian Hackers





According to thinkprogress.org, the Instagram page shared the same memes – with misspellings – as the Heart of Texas’ account after Facebook disabled the page, complete with the same watermark.

It also reportedly used the same font style as Heart of Texas and did not provide any listed contact information.

According to Fast Company, this wasn’t the only Instagram page potentially run by Russian hackers.

A Facebook spokesperson explained further on Friday during an interview:

“Of the more than 3,000 ads that we have shared with Congress, 5% appeared on Instagram. About $6,700 was spent on these ads.”

Aside from Raised in Texas, other reported accounts included ones with names, like @secured_borders and @_blacktivistt_, the latter of which promoted merchandise for sale, according to CNN.

Additionally, these accounts weren’t all targeted toward the far right.

The ‘_blacktivistt_’ account, for example, appeared to be affiliated with the Black Lives Matter movement. Posts by the handle of @rainbow_nation_us appeared geared toward the LGBTQ+ population.

Reports showed @secured_borders account came in the top 10 Instagram accounts using #buildthatwall as of March of this year.

Some of these accounts, like @secured_borders, maintained corresponding Facebook pages posting content in the same way as the Heart of Texas account, sometimes word for word.

RELATED: DHS Reveals Texas’ Election System Targeted by Hackers During 2016 Election