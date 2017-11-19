Menu
Dash cam footage caught the latest display of Houston road rage, and we can't look away
Saturday and Sunday proved deadly for at least one person in a seires of weekend stabbings in the Houston area.

On Saturday, in Spring, a 30-year-old man allegedly stabbed his mother to death.

Authorities responded to a home on Red Leo Lane, where they found Tyler Therwanger with blood on his clothes trying to leave in his mother’s car, police said.

They reportedly charged Therwanger with capital murder in the death of Cindy Therwanger.

Neighbors said the man exhibited strange behavior Friday night and records show police visited the home in previously incidents involving the son.

Meanwhile, in Richmond, police reportedly responded to another stabbing overnight on Tenasserim Pine Trace.

Authorities transported one person to the hospital, but his condition is currently unknown, according to the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s office.

These are developing stories.

Advertisement