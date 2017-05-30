Rare Houston

Two members of U2 stopped at a Houston Whataburger for a colorful visit

Article will continue after advertisement

Several members of U2 stopped at a Houston Whataburger following one of their concerts last week.

RELATED: George W. Bush and U2’s Bono are buddies for a reason that might surprise you

Band members Adam Clayton and Larry Mullen Jr. were spotted outside a Houston franchise after the supergroup’s NRG Stadium concert.

A Twitter user named  managed to take a pic of the duo posing with Houston cops, and captioned it “Meanwhile at Whataburger.”

RELATED: Sure famous bands will play your wedding, but you’ll be surprised at what price


To add even more spectacle to the proceedings, Clayton was seen wearing a full, bright-blue kimono. Bono and the Edge were not seen there, but we imagine they were wearing inside the restaurant wearing full samurai armor.

Sari Reese, Rare Contributor | Posted on
Tags
Advertisement
Advertisement