Two officers are recovering after a 3-car accident in northeast Houston

While reportedly responding to a call, a Houston police car with two officers suffered a collision after being hit by another vehicle last night in a northeastern part of the city.

RELATED: Downtown car accident sheds light on Houston’s homeless problem

According to records, the accident happened at about 7:30 p.m. Wednesday night while the police car ran lights and its sirens heading eastbound on Tidwell, entering the intersection at Homestead Road when another car hit them.

The cruiser reportedly spun around and hit two other cars in the crash.





RIGHT NOW: a look at 3-vehicle accident that sent a Houston police officer to the hospital, stay w/@KPRC2 for latest pic.twitter.com/ICBtvbI5n0 — KPRCJonathan (@KPRCJonathan) November 9, 2017

Reports show both officers received transports to the hospital, where a female officer underwent treatment for a leg injury.

RELATED: Houstonians witnessed a fiery, fatal scene last night at the intersection of Ashcroft and Bissonnet

All cars remained at the scene, and authorities say they are investigating the incident.

It is unknown if the driver causing the wreck received a citation, or if driving conditions, including slick roadways, played a factor in the incident.