Two officers are recovering after a 3-car accident in northeast Houston

While reportedly responding to a call, a Houston police car with two officers suffered a collision after being hit by another vehicle last night in a northeastern part of the city.
According to records, the accident happened at about 7:30 p.m. Wednesday night while the police car ran lights and its sirens heading eastbound on Tidwell, entering the intersection at Homestead Road when another car hit them.
The cruiser reportedly spun around and hit two other cars in the crash.
All cars remained at the scene, and authorities say they are investigating the incident.
It is unknown if the driver causing the wreck received a citation, or if driving conditions, including slick roadways, played a factor in the incident.