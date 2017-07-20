Two people are dead and three are injured in N. Harris County shooting

Shots erupted in north Harris County Wednesday night, resulting in two men dead and three wounded in a violent incident.

Deputies responded to the scene at 1900 July Street around 8 p.m. where five men had faced off in a verbal or physical altercation. Three of those men were visiting two others in the home, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

“We don’t know if there was a relationship of some kind or what business was transpiring at the time,” Gonzalez said in a late-night press conference. “Was it a family situation or were they here for some other motive? We haven’t gotten to that part yet.”





The homeowner is in stable condition, while the two others shot are in critical condition. One person related to the homeowner was killed, as was another man.

Gonzalez said investigators do not think anyone else was involved in the shootout.