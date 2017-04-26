TxDOT wants to spend $35 million on major but necessary construction in downtown Houston

Houstonians can barely live with the Texas Department of Transportation, but they certainly can’t live without the agency’s roadway construction efforts.

Earlier this month, the Elysian Viaduct bridge spanning Brooks to Commerce Street downtown was closed to begin TxDOT’s improvement project.

For the next two-and-a-half years, contractors will be working on improving the safety of the aging 1950s structure and updaing its functionality to handle and Houston’s increasing population.

TxDOT hopes to add to the bridge’s shoulders, improve its structural integrity and add a 5-foot wide sidewalk along the east side northbound lanes, all for a cool $35 million or so.

“Having that corridor open as quickly as possible is definitely going to be a benefit, not just for the local folks but folks that use that on a regular basis to and from downtown,” a TxDOT official said in an interview. “Once we start the demolition, another crew will come behind them and actually start reconstruction of the project.”

As part of the initiative, TxDOT is also completing an archeological excavation in the Frost Town area, one of Houston’s first neighborhoods, to preserve its history and presence among a rapidly modernizing city.

Construction on the Elysian Viaduct is set for Monday to Saturday from dawn to dusk for at least the next 32 months, but you can read all the facts and latest information here.

Expect delays, but then again, Houstonians always do!