The university already has suspended the fraternity Pi Kappa Alpha from campus until 2023.
The indictment Thursday names Memphis, Tennessee-based Pi Kappa Alpha International Fraternity Inc. The company did not immediately respond to messages left by The Associated Press.
Conviction could result in fines up to $10,000. Prosecutors say the indictment focuses on one student pledge who was rolled around in vomit, spit and feces and was forced to run in darkness while being blindsided by fraternity members tackling him.
