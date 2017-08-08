U.S. News and World Report recently released its annual hospital rankings, and some Houston systems seem to be “healthier” than others

The 28th-annual U.S. News and World Report rankings of the best hospitals in the country is here.

And Houston hospitals were all over the board.

According to the Houston Chronicle, coming in at the top spot 10 out of the last 11 years, MD Anderson was again ranked the best cancer hospital in the nation, with its TIRR center listed as second best for rehabilitative care, and the Menninger Clinic ranking third best for psychiatric care.





Houston Methodist was also listed as the best comprehensive medical hospital in the state, and, last month, Texas Children’s Hospital came in fourth in the nation for pediatric facilities.

All rankings are based on data from 4,500 hospitals and medical centers across.