We’ve all seen a contact form on someone’s website. It usually asks for a name, email and input — it doesn’t usually ask for your Social Security number. But that’s what Senate Majority Whip John Cornyn’s (R-Texas) website was doing Monday, according to the Texas Tribune.





An error in the system was, for a short time, requiring anyone who wanted to leave a comment on the site to include their Social Security number as part of the submitted information.

The glitch is slightly ironic coming from someone who expressed concern for “the privacy of citizens” during the hearing on Russian interference in the 2016 election, and regularly posts things like this on Twitter:

Surveillance cameras made in China with government backing are hanging all over the U.S. https://t.co/OgaUJchbKI via @WSJ — JohnCornyn (@JohnCornyn) November 13, 2017

Certain areas of Cornyn’s site do require a Social Security number for things like requesting help from a government office, according to the Texas Tribune, but this glitch put it in the ‘discuss an issue’ box.

“It was an inadvertent glitch and our website vendor has fixed it,” Cornyn’s spokesman Drew Brandewie wrote in an email to the Tribune. As of Tuesday morning, the field requiring a Social Security number was removed from the comments section.

