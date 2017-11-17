Menu
A man was shot and killed near the University of Houston
We’ve all seen a contact form on someone’s website. It usually asks for a name, email and input — it doesn’t usually ask for your Social Security number. But that’s what Senate Majority Whip John Cornyn’s (R-Texas) website was doing Monday, according to the Texas Tribune.


RELATED: Texas Senator John Cornyn set the record straight on where he stands on medical marijuana, sort of

An error in the system was, for a short time, requiring anyone who wanted to leave a comment on the site to include their Social Security number as part of the submitted information.

The glitch is slightly ironic coming from someone who expressed concern for “the privacy of citizens” during the hearing on Russian interference in the 2016 election, and regularly posts things like this on Twitter:

Certain areas of Cornyn’s site do require a Social Security number for things like requesting help from a government office, according to the Texas Tribune, but this glitch put it in the ‘discuss an issue’ box.

“It was an inadvertent glitch and our website vendor has fixed it,” Cornyn’s spokesman Drew Brandewie wrote in an email to the Tribune. As of Tuesday morning, the field requiring a Social Security number was removed from the comments section.

RELATED: This campaign for Senator John Cornyn is almost 10 years old, but will still make you chuckl

U.S. Sen. John Cornyn’s website was asking for visitors’ Social Security numbers, but the “glitch” is ironic Rare Media Library
