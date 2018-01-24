One of Texas’ U.S. Senate hopefuls is scheduled to make two stops in the Houston area this Sunday, January 28.

Democratic candidate and current House of Representatives Member Beto O’Rourke first stop will be a town hall meeting in Sugar Land, at the Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce building, scheduled for 5-6:30p.m. CST. At the time of this writing, 75 people are signed up to attend.





The town hall comes in the aftermath of Houstonians’ complaints against Senate incumbent and junior Member from Texas Ted Cruz for allegedly refusing to host one of his own.

O’Rourke made a stop in Houston earlier this year for a fundraiser called ‘Beers for Beto,’ and, on Sunday, he will be holding a second event – ‘Bands for Beto,’ to be held at McGonigel’s Mucky Duck pub; according to his campaign website, tickets are $25 a person.

Beto O'Rourke Stops by Houston for 'Beers with Beto' – Houstonia Magazine https://t.co/JOlvalE1kb pic.twitter.com/AVTEYzKQsA — Beer Newz (@Beer_Newz) January 10, 2018

The fundraising event is reportedly part of O’Rourke’s commitment not to use money from Political Action Committees (PACs) to fund his campaign.

While, in the past, the candidate said he used money from the PACs, or groups dedicated to raising and spending funds on behalf or against a candidate, sometimes in a way to avoid federal campaign donation limits, he said he is now very opposed to their influence.

8 years ago, Supreme Court ruled in #CitizensUnited that corporations were people and money was speech. This unleashed a dangerous amount of spending by PACs, corporations, and special interests at the direct expense of our Democracy. — Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) January 21, 2018

Both O’Rourke and Cruz’s campaigns are underway in the lead up to the 2018 primaries, with O’Rourke visiting Texas counties on a town hall tour, and Cruz making numerous stops at events like the ‘March for Life’ on January 19 in D.C.

