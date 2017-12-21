Menu
Uber is not letting the discriminatory practices of one driver stand:

The ride-sharing app reportedly terminated its agreement with a driver who allegedly stood up a fare last week, allegedly because the man who called the service lives with a facial disfigurement.

Reggie Bibbs is a neurofibromatosis patient, a genetic disorder, which doctors say causes tumors to form on nerve tissue, and he said an Uber driver recently refused to take him to a doctor’s appointment.

“I saw him pass by. He looked right at me. He was going real slow. He just passed the house. I could see the brake lights on. He went a couple of houses down. He turned around and came back by the house again. He went real slow,” Bibbs said in an interview.

He continued:

“I’m looking at him. He’s looking at me. He just keeps going down to the end of the street. When he got to the end of the street, I got a message that said unfortunately your driver canceled. That was it. There was no explanation.”

Uber initially released a statement decrying the driver’s actions.

Now, officials said they are severing ties with the man, banning the driver from working for the company, and Houstonians, as well as people across the nation are sharing their support for the decision:

Houston stands with you, Mr. Bibbs.

Anna Caplan contributes to Rare Houston and Rare Animals. 
