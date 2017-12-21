Uber is not letting the discriminatory practices of one driver stand:

RELATED: Houston man claims Uber driver canceled his ride because of his genetic disorder





The ride-sharing app reportedly terminated its agreement with a driver who allegedly stood up a fare last week, allegedly because the man who called the service lives with a facial disfigurement.

Reggie Bibbs is a neurofibromatosis patient, a genetic disorder, which doctors say causes tumors to form on nerve tissue, and he said an Uber driver recently refused to take him to a doctor’s appointment.

UBER REJECTION? A man with an extreme genetic disorder says he was the victim of a drive-by snubbing. Reggie Bibbs says an @Uber driver took one look at him and drove off. https://t.co/elDs3EiTGF pic.twitter.com/LLDgDmgS6D — ABC13 Houston (@abc13houston) December 19, 2017

“I saw him pass by. He looked right at me. He was going real slow. He just passed the house. I could see the brake lights on. He went a couple of houses down. He turned around and came back by the house again. He went real slow,” Bibbs said in an interview.

He continued:

“I’m looking at him. He’s looking at me. He just keeps going down to the end of the street. When he got to the end of the street, I got a message that said unfortunately your driver canceled. That was it. There was no explanation.”

RELATED: Two women thought they were getting an Uber ride, but this creep allegedly had other things in mind

Uber initially released a statement decrying the driver’s actions.

Now, officials said they are severing ties with the man, banning the driver from working for the company, and Houstonians, as well as people across the nation are sharing their support for the decision:

#IhaveNFtoo @Uber Thank You for Taking What Happened to Reggie Bibbs Seriously. I Hope not Only will You Bring More Awareness to the Drivers but You'll be Apart of Something Bigger for Others Like Reggie & Myself with NF. Sponsor Reggie's NF Foundation @JustAskNF Give Back! — Angela Weahunt (@Anjeew) December 20, 2017

#IhaveNFtoo thank you for all you have done not only for seeking justice for @ReggieBibbs but for bringing Awareness to the genetic disorder called Neurofibromatosis. — Angela Weahunt (@Anjeew) December 20, 2017

Houston stands with you, Mr. Bibbs.