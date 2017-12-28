The dead body of a man was found on fire off a desolate southeast Houston road Wednesday, and police are unsure of a suspect or a motive.





“We really don’t know the cause of death or the victim at this point,” Lt. Larry Crowson with the Houston Police Department told ABC 13.

HPD: Burned body found in wooded area at 5700 block of Wenda in SE Houston. pic.twitter.com/ld8Etl3Vfn — Brandon Walker (@KPRCBrandon) December 28, 2017

The man’s body was found after a call came in at about 7 p.m. Authorities were dispatched to the 5700 block of Wenda Street.

A man who lives in a mobile home in the wooded, isolated area reportedly did not hear anything before the incident, police said.

