Menu
Screen Shot 2017-12-26 at 8.07.50 AM Read this Next

From a child walking along the highway in Houston to a fire in Victoria, here's what you missed watching Christmas movies
Advertisement

HOUSTON —

United Airlines has apologized and given a $500 travel voucher to a passenger who accused the airline of giving her first-class seat to U.S. Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, a Houston Democrat.


RELATED: A plane passenger claims she lost her first class seat because of a Democrat congresswoman

An airline spokeswoman said Monday that its internal systems show the passenger, Jean-Marie Simon, canceled her Dec. 18 seat from Houston to Washington, D.C. after a weather delay.

Simon denies that she canceled the flight. She was given a seat in Economy Plus on the flight, and told the Houston Chronicle she saw Jackson Lee sitting in the seat that was assigned to her.

United says it upgraded Jackson Lee automatically and not because she was a member of Congress. The congresswoman says in a statement that she didn’t ask for anything “exceptional or out of the ordinary.”

RELATED: Scandal around Rep. Conyers leaves some wondering about a possible double standard

© 2017 Cox Media Group.

Watch the 2017 Rare Country Awards
Advertisement

Rare Studio

Over 100 years after a submarine disappeared without a trace, a naval mystery has been solved

Over 100 years after a submarine disappeared without a trace, a naval mystery has been solved

Actor and comedian Jonah Hill suffers a devastating personal loss that no one saw coming

Actor and comedian Jonah Hill suffers a devastating personal loss that no one saw coming

Over 900 Subways have closed this year, and it looks like more will soon follow

Over 900 Subways have closed this year, and it looks like more will soon follow

Lionel Richie’s daughter dresses up as a skimpy Santa to celebrate with Scott Disick

Lionel Richie’s daughter dresses up as a skimpy Santa to celebrate with Scott Disick

You just need two things to amaze your kids with this fun scientific magic trick

You just need two things to amaze your kids with this fun scientific magic trick

A Houston man is looking to make his return to Austin, launching his bid for governor earlier this month
Rare Houston

A Houston man is looking to make his return to Austin, launching his bid for governor earlier this month

The storm may be over, but the healing is just beginning for several Houston schools
Rare Houston

The storm may be over, but the healing is just beginning for several Houston schools

ICYMI, there are wide, million dollar changes coming to Houston’s Brays Bayou
Rare Houston

ICYMI, there are wide, million dollar changes coming to Houston’s Brays Bayou

Months after Harvey, Houston’s generous spirit continues on Christmas
Rare Houston

Months after Harvey, Houston’s generous spirit continues on Christmas

In the face of a rape kit testing backlog, The City of Houston is facing another suit
Rare Houston

In the face of a rape kit testing backlog, The City of Houston is facing another suit

Advertisement