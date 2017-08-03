University of Texas unveils crazy-cool football locker room just in time for the season

Someone’s been decorating the inside of the University of Texas locker room, and the results are pretty, pretty spectacular.

The university unveiled the new-look lockers and extreme renovation Wednesday night, to the delight of its players–many of whom took to Twitter to rejoice in their good fortune.

James “PJ” Locke III, a defensive back, blamed it on the new on-the-field leader, ex-University of Houston coach Tom Herman:

Before and After..

Get you a coach like @CoachTomHerman pic.twitter.com/ernStfNINd — James "PJ" Locke III (@PjLocke4) August 3, 2017





At approximately $10,000 locker–more than twice the average cost–it’s obvious why the team has gone nuts. Instead of your run-of-the-mill nameplate, for instance, each locker has a 43-inch video screen bearing a player’s name.

The upgrades are part of a $10-million renovation of the Texas football facilities, which also includes a weight room revamp, an upgraded field entrance with “enhanced lighting, imagery and technology” and renovated football offices.