Vegan ice cream parlor coming to the Heights, debuting at White Linen Night

The Heights’ White Linen Night just got a little cooler with a chill announcement from the owner of Juice Girl, a popular organic juice and smoothie bar.

Juice Girl’s owner Gretchen Todd is debuting a new vegan ice cream joint during White Linen Night this August.

The new shop, Over the Moon, will serve delicious vegan treats across the street from the Heights location of Juice Girl, which is located at 238 W. 19th Street.





While the shop may not be fully operational at the time of the debut, Houston will be able to sample the desserts, which are made from nutmilk.

Whether you stay away from dairy because of food allergies, dietary concerns, or ethics, Over the Moon promises the experience of an ice cream parlor for those who may be missing out.

While the parlor may be new, the vegan ice cream recipes are not. Customers at the Juice Girl location on Fairview in Montrose can already try the frozen treats.

White Linen Night will happen on August 5th in the Heights.