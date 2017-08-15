VERY UNTEXAN: A Houston driver was caught on video messing with the state

“Don’t Mess With Texas” is a slogan many Texans wouldn’t dare violate.

But, apparently, one Houston driver didn’t get the memo:

As shown in the YouTube video above, dated August 5, the driver of a pickup truck can be seen tossing a container out the window.

The user who posted the footage tagged the location as the intersection of North MacGregor Way and FM 521, just east of Hermann Park.

Footage also shows the truck’s license plate number.

According to the “Don’t Mess With Texas” website, which is operated by the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT), litterbugs can be fined up to $500 for trash less than or equal to five pounds or five gallons.

Repeat offenders can be fined up to $2,000 and face up to 180 days in jail.

The site even lets observers report a litterer:

“TxDOT compares the information through the Department of Motor Vehicles registration database, and when an exact match is located, we send the litterer a Don’t mess with Texas litterbag along with a letter reminding them to keep their trash off of our roads.”

If you see something, say something, Houston. Let’s help keep Texas beautiful!