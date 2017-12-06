Law enforcement officials recently released surveillance footage showing a suspect stealing seven tactical rifles from a North Houston pawn shop.

The video from the EZ Pawn at 1991 FM 1960 shows a large man breaking into the store at around 7 a.m., approximately the same time parents were dropping off their children at a nearby elementary school.





RELATED: After 16 guns were stolen from his home, he advises, “Don’t let strippers in your house”

“It happened just down the street from a school,” Senior Special Agent Nicole Strong of the ATF Houston Field Office told a local TV station. “This happened shortly after 7 a.m. when parents were literally dropping off their kids to school and that brings us a lot of concern.”

The video shows a heavy-set man wearing a black jacket, hooded sweatshirt, dark pants, white tennis shoes and a multi-colored hat breaking into the store and stealing the weapons. The video also shows a vehicle parked outside the shop: a black Dodge Ram pickup truck with tinted windows, chrome door handles and stock 20” alloy wheels.

Several agencies are offering a combined reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest and capture of the thief or thieves involved in the robbery. The reward includes $2,500 from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, $2,500 from the National Shooting Sports Foundation and $5,000 from CrimeStoppers.

RELATED: Chicago Gang Member Charged With Stealing 100 Guns From Freight Train

Strong also voiced concerns about what could happen with those weapons once they get out onto the streets: “They can go across the border, they can also be traded for other property or drugs, but regardless of where they go, nothing good is going to come from it.”