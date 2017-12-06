Menu
A former University of Houston student pleads guilty to aiding the Islamic State
Law enforcement officials recently released surveillance footage showing a suspect stealing seven tactical rifles from a North Houston pawn shop.

The video from the EZ Pawn at 1991 FM 1960 shows a large man breaking into the store at around 7 a.m., approximately the same time parents were dropping off their children at a nearby elementary school.


RELATED: After 16 guns were stolen from his home, he advises, “Don’t let strippers in your house”

“It happened just down the street from a school,” Senior Special Agent Nicole Strong of the ATF Houston Field Office told a local TV station. “This happened shortly after 7 a.m. when parents were literally dropping off their kids to school and that brings us a lot of concern.”

The video shows a heavy-set man wearing a black jacket, hooded sweatshirt, dark pants, white tennis shoes and a multi-colored hat breaking into the store and stealing the weapons. The video also shows a vehicle parked outside the shop: a black Dodge Ram pickup truck with tinted windows, chrome door handles and stock 20” alloy wheels.

Several agencies are offering a combined reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest and capture of the thief or thieves involved in the robbery. The reward includes $2,500 from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, $2,500 from the National Shooting Sports Foundation and $5,000 from CrimeStoppers.

RELATED: Chicago Gang Member Charged With Stealing 100 Guns From Freight Train

Strong also voiced concerns about what could happen with those weapons once they get out onto the streets: “They can go across the border, they can also be traded for other property or drugs, but regardless of where they go, nothing good is going to come from it.”

Video catches a tactical rifle theft in Houston happening during the morning drop-off at a nearby school AP Photo/Seth Perlman, File
