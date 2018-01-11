Authorities arrested a man seen on Snapchat shooting a gun from a moving vehicle who was also wanted in connection with two robberies.





Police captured Mason Kirby Gray, 20, in Katy Tuesday night thanks to assistance from the Gulf Coast Violent Offenders Fugitive Task Force. He had been at-large since the Snapchat video surfaced in December.

Gray went before a judge on Wednesday morning, who set his bond at $120,000.

The Snapchat video showed Gray shooting a gun out of the window of a moving vehicle somewhere north of I-10 and west of Beltway 8, though police were unable to pinpoint the exact location of the shooting.

Additionally, Gray is accused of robbing two Valero gas stations in west Harris County at gunpoint on March 1.

Surveillance footage taken from the robberies shows the suspect, which allowed a robbery investigator to notice the resemblance between his suspect and the Snapchat shooter.

“He personally saw the Snapchat video and he realized, ‘Whoa, I think that’s my guy,’ and then we started getting the Crime Stoppers tips,” an official told KPRC.

The first robbery occurred shortly after 12:45 a.m. at a Valero station located in the 2200 block of Fry Road. Footage from security cameras allegedly shows Gray enter the store, leave, and return in different clothes to rob the clerk.

Later that night, Gray allegedly robbed a second Valero station located in the 22500 block of Franz Road.

Authorities say he stole a total of $225 in the robberies.

