Video shows how Harvey’s flooding gives alligators easy access to your backyard

A Texas woman found a shocking surprise in the Harvey floodwaters surrounding her home.

Arlene Kelsch saw movement in her backyard and realized an alligator had come in with the flood. She went outside to get a closer look at the intruder and spotted a second gator was even closer.

With the flood water high on the fence, the gators were able to swim right over the top and into Kelsch’s yard.





“So here’s the top of the fence — the low part — where he is able to get into the yard,” she explains in the video.

Kelsch lives near Lake Olympia in Missouri City.

She first noticed the alligator Saturday after the storm, but she discovered the gators had moved closer Sunday.

The gators weren’t the only animals in Kelsch’s neighborhood.

“We have seen some snakes,” she told the Houston Chronicle. “That’s really what I am keeping an eye out for inside my house! Residents here in Lake Olympia will have sightings in the spring of baby alligators, but never inside our backyards.”

Officials had warned gators would move to higher ground, going into neighborhoods. They warn people who see a gator to stay at least 30-feet away.