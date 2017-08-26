Here’s the first look at the devastation caused by Harvey’s Texas landfall

Hurricane Harvey left a path of destruction in its wake after making landfall in Corpus Christi, Texas, around 10 p.m.

Videos show devastating destruction from high winds and the storm surge.

WATCH: Video appears to show the roof of a hotel ripped off during Harvey (via @ShelbyShaw2) pic.twitter.com/3XgRg6ijqZ — NBC News (@NBCNews) August 26, 2017

U.S. Coast Guard rescues four boaters off the coast of Port Aransas, TX, an area in the path of #Harvey. https://t.co/Chn96PeBX0 pic.twitter.com/BvhhOZqk6x — ABC News (@ABC) August 26, 2017

Video shows storm surge and high winds as Hurricane Harvey made landfall near Rockport, Texas https://t.co/q6nPbVFw7D pic.twitter.com/XA9atswNI3 — CNN (@CNN) August 26, 2017

The storm was downgraded to a tropical storm after making landfall as a Category 4.

One death is confirmed in Rockport, which sits just northeast of Corpus Christi. Roy Laird, assistant fire chief with the Rockport Volunteer Fire Department, reported that the number was up to three.

Aransas County Judge C.H. “Burt” Mills, Jr. said that 12-14 people citizens in the community were injured.