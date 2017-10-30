Who says it’s only a game? Get pumped up thanks to this Houston Astros ad from 1985

An old Houston Astros commercial posted on YouTube years ago has resurfaced, bringing fans a blast from the past.

Originally released in 1985, the ad promotes a game between the Astros in the Cincinnati Reds, which would bring the infamous Pete Rose to the Astrodome.

Fan favorites from back in the day can be picked out in the lineup, including Nolan Ryan.

If you miss the vintage Astros uniforms and memories of the Astrodome, this throwback will definitely stoke your nostalgia.





As the Astros close out their best season yet, this look back will remind you that Houston has always had a lot to be proud of when it comes to the baseball diamond.