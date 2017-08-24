Wanna get away from Harvey? Airlines are waiving rebooking fees this weekend as the storm makes landfall

As South Texas awaits Hurricane Harvey’s landfall, airlines are looking the other way, accommodating travelers who need to change their plans.

American, Southwest, Frontier, Delta and United are among the major carriers that are waiving those hefty change fees because of the incoming storm.

While the details vary according to carrier, travelers are urged to contact their airline to rebook flights as soon as possible.

Stay safe, y’all.