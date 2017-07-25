Want to see where Houston is sinking? There’s an app for that

The U.S. Geological Survey on Wednesday launched a web portal showing the rates at which parts of Houston have been sinking. The portal displays data from 1977 to 2016 on soil compaction and subssidence, or sinkage of the ground. Both of these factors have contributed to parts of Houston falling below sea level.

The portal marks the first time that citizens can look up data on which parts of Houston have been (literally) losing ground, as well as the severity of the problems in those areas. The web site also gives viewers an insight into the groundwater levels across the city. Businesses involved in the construction and real estate industries can also examine the maps to determine which areas are more prone to flooding and high water damage.





RELATED: Harris County Commissioners Court Considers Projects to Prevent Floods

The USGS gathers the data from more than 700 groundwater wells in Harris County and ten other surrounding counties. Developers of civic projects, such as the Luce Bayou Transfer Project that will move water from the Trinity River to Lake Houston, can use the data to examine groundwater levels and determine the optimal routes for their projects.

The data reveals that areas that were previously in danger of sinking even further had their subsidence rates slowed or reversed due to timely action. For instance, the map shows that the rates of sinkage have slowed or turned around in Galveston County and southeast Harris County due to to use of alternative water sources that do not affect groundwater levels.

RELATED: Why Houston’s Flooding Problems Will Only Get Worse

Users can also see how the water levels have risen or fallen over the last four decades. The Chicot Aquifer, a major source of fresh water for central Houston, has points that are as much as 167 feet below sea level. These low levels can leave areas vulnerable to flooding and catastrophic infrastructure damage.