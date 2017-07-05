Watch a motorcycle tied to a pickup truck drive down US-59 in Houston

A driver on US-59 in Houston captured a video of a motorcycle tied to the back of a pick-up truck.

Such a sight might shock drivers in other cities, but this is Houston. It’s almost normal to see this kind of thing.

The video was posted on July 4th.

It was unclear if the drivers were trying to transport the motorcycle or just having a good time for the holiday. Either way, they certainly gave the other drivers something to talk about over barbecue and fireworks.





The motorcyclist was at least wearing his helmet.

Stay safe on the roads, y’all.