Watch as asylum seekers jump over the border during a news report on an improved wall

While the debate over how to secure our nation’s southern border continues, MSNBC footage, featured above, recently captured what many would consider proof enough of our need for protection solutions.

RELATED: Trump’s Border Wall Hacking up Some Texas-Sized Problems in the Lone Star State

Perhaps ironically, the report aired as an “up close look at Trump’s border wall as prototypes near completion.”

President Trump ran on a campaign promise for a border wall, but several groups, including a border wildlife preservation organization and the majority of Texans in at least one poll, remain opposed to the construction.





There is also the question of who will pay for the proposed border wall, not to mention effectiveness:

In the footage shown above, the group crossed over a wall similar to those currently being considered to enhance and complete the already standing 650 miles of border fence currently in place.

Only 1,338 miles to go.

RELATED: One U.S. Senator from Texas just had a legendary spring break south of the border