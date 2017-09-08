Watch as this Houston-area family evacuates four kids, a dog and their huge pig by boat

This Houston-area family hardly fits the mold.

With four kids — including two adopted from Bulgaria who have Down syndrome — plus a dog, evacuating from their flooded home was hard enough.

But add a massive pig named Penny to the equation, and things could have gotten dicey.

See in this video as the family makes their miraculous escape by boat, with mom calmly narrating. Watch as Penny swims to safety, guided by dad and cheered on by the kids.





