Watch how one Houstonian’s creativity is taking her city’s historic neighborhoods to new Heights

The Heights is one of Houston’s most sought after neighborhoods.

With everything from history, to high-rise development protests, to bodies in the walls, the charm in this northwest Houston area couldn’t have been any stronger in the last few years.

That is until design artist Dalia Rihani came along.

After working in a strategic role for a tech company, Rihani was looking for a creative outlet when she first illustrated their home as a gift for her then-fiancé’s birthday.





Since then, Rihani has sketched dozens of homes in the Heights and found a purpose for her artwork:

“The reactions to the homes have just been overwhelming,” Rihani said in an interview. “I am so honored that people like what I’m doing and that people like them enough to want to put those prints in their home and kind of show-off that part of the home that makes them unique. And people in the Heights just have such a pride in their homes. And it’s just really cool to see that and really cool that people want to keep preserving that history.”

Be sure to check out all of Rihani’s work on her website, and if you’d like to commission a custom illustration, you can reach out to her here.