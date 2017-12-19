Menu
Houston man claims Uber driver canceled his ride because of his genetic disorder
An expansive pothole appearing along the Eastex Freeway is to be blamed for one lousy morning commute. Numerous cars and trucks hit the hole, sending chunks of concrete onto the road below, making for treacherous drive, especially during foggy conditions.


TxDOT is now working to fix the freeway, reducing the number of lanes to two while workers patch the road. In all, the agency said about 12 cars were damaged.

For Penelope Jones, owner of a new car, this morning was not the stuff of smooth sailing. She was on her way to work when she hit the pothole, blowing her right front tire.

“I was probably going about 45 miles an hour,” Jones said. “I did not see it coming.”

A TxDOT spokesman says drivers should expect the left three lanes to be closed for most of today.

Anna Caplan contributes to Rare Houston and Rare Animals. 
