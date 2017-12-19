An expansive pothole appearing along the Eastex Freeway is to be blamed for one lousy morning commute. Numerous cars and trucks hit the hole, sending chunks of concrete onto the road below, making for treacherous drive, especially during foggy conditions.





RELATED: Houstonians are finally getting the recognition they deserve for their daily driving penance

TxDOT is now working to fix the freeway, reducing the number of lanes to two while workers patch the road. In all, the agency said about 12 cars were damaged.

For Penelope Jones, owner of a new car, this morning was not the stuff of smooth sailing. She was on her way to work when she hit the pothole, blowing her right front tire.

“I was probably going about 45 miles an hour,” Jones said. “I did not see it coming.”

A TxDOT spokesman says drivers should expect the left three lanes to be closed for most of today.

RELATED: A decorated Pearland officer charged with driving while intoxicated in the company car