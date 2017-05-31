Watch these Houstonians defy gravity – and death – with Urban Movement

Meet Coach Mike Buchanek.

His muscles and moves are unreal, but he may have a growing Houston movement to thank for his skilled – and sexy – reality.

As a coach and team manager at Urban Movement, Buchanek trains people to do things like this:

And this:





And, as if that wasn’t challenging enough, this, as well:

Intimidating to even the most physically fit Houstonians, Urban Movement’s philosophy is that getting started is easier than you think:

Some people ask us what they should do to get in shape for our classes. The answer is: “Nothing”. It’s our classes that get you in shape. “Shape” meaning strong mind, strong body, strong spirit. Everyone is part of the movement community, but everyone should totally be moving more than they are. We can show you how to learn, or re-learn fundamental human movement patterns so you can move like the wind. Our classes are totally scalable.

With more than 4,000 square feet of training space, Urban Movement is a training facility with the only certified, professional and experienced coaches for Parkour, Freerunning, Art Du Deplacement and Natural Movement:

Hosting classes in spaces all over town, including parks and The Children’s Museum, there is truly something for everyone.

“Beginners are most welcome,” UM’s website provides. “Like in most things, you have to learn to crawl and balance before you can fly. We often say, “The landing is more important than the jump.”

To learn more about parkour and Urban Movement’s commitment to keeping Houston off the ‘”fat list,” check out their class schedule here, and in no time, you too could be taking your fitness to great new heights:

