Watch this poor fellow panic in a Texas rainstorm

It’s hardly a ‘one-Mississippi’ count from the lighting strike to the thunder.

Texans’ primitive, but trusty, method of measuring the distance of a storm puts this one right on top of Ivan Kleinpeter in his video.

RELATED: Texas tornadoes tossed cars, leveled buildings and claimed lives — at least five are dead

Walking home in a thunderstorm, the close strike and loud boom inspired him to “walk a little faster, bud.”

With more severe weather covering Texas and headed toward Houston, spectacular purple skies like the one the video or seeing poor saps stuck in a storm could be more common over the next few days.





If you do find yourself unlucky enough to be caught in a Texas-sized lighting storm, the National Weather Service’s website advises to avoid water, open fields, or isolated, tall objects to minimize your chances of being struck.

Of course, NOAA’s is also realistic in its advice: “There is little you can do to substantially reduce your risk if you are outside in a thunderstorm. The only completely safe action is to get inside a safe building or vehicle. If you absolutely cannot get to safety, you can slightly lessen the threat of being struck with the following tips. But don’t kid yourself–you are NOT safe outside. Know the weather patterns of the area you plan to visit.”

However, NOAA statistics’ further provides there is only a 1-in-13,000 chance a person will be struck by lightning in their lifetime.

31 people were killed by lightning strikes last year, but it is unclear how many were victims of Texas Roulette – the game many golfers play with Houston’s afternoon humidity storm and their tee times in determining if it’s too risky to finish all 9-12 holes.

RELATED: Warmer weather means the threat of Zika is heating up once again in Texas

“Welcome to Texas, Folks.”