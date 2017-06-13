Watch this woman ride down Highway 290 performing an extremely dangerous stunt

Houston drivers have become used to seeing just about everything on the city’s loops, beltways and byways.

But a recent video, shot by a driver on Highway 290 near the Pinemont exit, might take the cake for craziest stunts.

In it, a woman rides on the hood of a moving car with no concern whether or not she lives or dies.





While the picture is a little fuzzy, the daredevil looks to be wearing either a slip or sundress, and her arm is crooked in such a way to suggest she might be on the phone.

This is one woman who can certainly multitask! She can ride the hood of a car, talk on a phone and pay homage to Quentin Tarantino’s “Death Proof” at the same time.