Watch workers move a massive alligator off the road after it was hit by multiple cars

A 10-foot-long Houston alligator was hit by multiple drivers early Thursday morning and when a recovery crew arrived on the scene, the magnificent creature was already dead. According to KTRK, authorities were called to the scene on Beltway 8. At first, they were just trying to make sure that no other drivers hit the animals but they quickly began removing the reptile.

It’s possible that the gator was looking to find a mate, as we’re currently in the heat of mating season for the reptiles. At ten-feet-long the gator was certainly fully-grown though they have been known to grow up to fifteen feet in length.





