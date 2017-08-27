We can’t stop playing “Texas Flood” 27 years to the day of Stevie Ray Vaughan’s death

On Aug. 27, 1990, Texas music icon and guitar hero Stevie Ray Vaughn died in a helicopter crash after his final performance at the Alpine Valley Music Theatre.

RELATED: Houston has the worst urban flooding …. and it could get worse

While his genius went on to influence guitarists worldwide, including John Mayer and Gary Clark Jr., one song is particularly heavy on Houstonians’ minds, swimming in the wake of Hurricane Harvey:

Twenty-four inches of rain hit the Houston-area already, and another 30 are in the forecast, but at least we have Stevie to set the mood.





Hang in there, Houston, and RIP, Mr. Vaughn.

RELATED: Severe Houston flooding may be a thing of the past thanks to projects being considered by Harris County