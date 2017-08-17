We won’t have the best view of the eclipse next week, but there are still a few places to safely watch in Houston

For the first time since 1979, many parts of the United States will see a full solar eclipse.

While Texans will not see the sun completely blocked by the moon, they will see a partial eclipse of more than 60 percent of the sun for the first time in decades.

The uniqueness of this event is prompting many venues across Houston to host eclipse viewing parties, including a few below:

Children’s Museum of Houston

Families can enjoy watching the eclipse at the Children’s Museum of Houston. The event will start at 11:00 a.m. and will include various activities, where kids can learn how to make their own “pinhole viewers” to watch the eclipse at a special workshop.





The workshop costs $5.00 and includes guest lecturers speaking on the mechanics of the solar system.

University of Houston

The University of Houston will open its on-campus observatory for eclipse viewers. The university’s website states visitors can “see the eclipse through the big telescope” and “take a tour of the newly renovated observatory.”

The facility will also offer pinhole projection assemblies, telescopes with solar filters and a station where visitors can borrow protective eyewear.

Houston Museum of Natural Science

The Houston Museum of Natural Science will be showing the eclipse in its Burke Baker Planetarium. For $4.00 per person, visitors can view “images of totality as they are posted from sites along the center line.”

The center line of the total eclipse will run from Salem, Oregon, to Charleston, South Carolina, but, while we aren’t in this trajectory, peak time for viewing the eclipse in Houston will be approximately 1:16 p.m. CDT.

Experts advise no one view the eclipse directly with the naked eye and insist the best ways to view the eclipse safely are with either a pinhole viewer or special glasses.

These glasses, and other protective viewing devices, are available at many of the eclipse viewing events around Houston.