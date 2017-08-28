Wednesday is the earliest Houston’s airports will reopen

While United Airlines and other carriers hoped to resume their schedules in and out of George Bush Intercontinental Airport and Hobby Airport Monday, the two hubs remained closed due to the lingering affects of Hurricane Harvey.

RELATED: Doctors and health officials aren’t taking any chances with Texas’ most vulnerable ahead of Harvey’s two faces

The Federal Aviation Association said Monday that the airports will not reopen until at least Wednesday.

“Although Harvey has weakened from a hurricane to a tropical storm, it continues to dump rain from southeast Texas to Louisiana,” the FAA said. “Airports in are expected to stay closed to the public until Wednesday, and traffic management initiatives are likely at high altitudes for flights in the wider region.”





RELATED: As Harvey rolls in off the coast, Texas is experiencing several other natural disasters and disappointment

On Sunday, United and Southwest flew into Houston in order to bring employees and supplies to the area/move planes to higher ground.