West U community is “appalled” by rape of 88-year-old at senior facility

An 88-year-old resident at a senior-living facility was reportedly raped earlier this month, according to Houston police.

Authorities are looking for a man who broke a window and entered the Brookdale West University complex on June 11.

“I was appalled that it would happen,” said Sandra Gunn, a realtor whose own mother is a resident at the senior-living facility. “I’m very concerned for my mother and her friends that live here.”





Those familiar with the facility say it lacks locks on its windows and a full-time after-hours security officer. In addition, there was no functional security camera system in place.

“How can you have a property like this without security? How can you have a property like this without cameras that record? Why do you have cameras if they’re not recording to use them?” said Gunn.

In May, the facility was the target of an attempted burglary.