WHATABABY: Houston baby skips the cake for his first birthday, and the Internet approves

While most toddlers smush cake into their face on their first birthday, one Houston baby is munching to the beat of his own bite.

Miguel Macias may be tiny, but he’s got a big appetite for Whataburger. For his first birthday photoshoot, his mother, Josephine, wanted to capture his love of the Texan staple, and asked Sweet Hazel Photography for something a little different than your average birthday shoot.

Dressed in an orange bow tie and suspenders, the adorable little boy hammed it up for his big day, munching on chicken tenders, fries, ketchup and a burger.





Josephine shared the photos on Facebook, and those photos are going viral.

