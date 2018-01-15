Whataburger is looking out for their customers in San Marcos in a special way. In the event they find themselves driving into the city’s In-N-Out location for a one-size-fits-all burger, drivers can’t miss the Whataburger sign pointing them to the nearest Texas-approved fast-food fix.





The Lone Star company originally rented a billboard right over their competitor’s restaurant to advertise their award-winning Better Burgers, as well as directions to their restaurant.

The billboard has reportedly been up since August 2017.

A @Whataburger billboard over the In-N-Out Burger in San Marcos beause Texas forever. pic.twitter.com/c3BrsMmtfe — Keff Ciardello (@Keff_C) January 3, 2018

Overall, Whataburger’s trolling has gone over well with Texans, who typically side with their hometown favorite. Twitter is full of references to the billboard.

the Whataburger billboard next to In-N-Out is really the level of petty i aspire to be — stable genius (@likeabri6) October 24, 2017

In San Marcos there's a In-N-Out and right next to it there's a giant billboard telling you to head to the nearest Whataburger. — Spooky Bees 🎃🐝 (@mistergariree) October 21, 2017

Saw a new In N Out on I-35 & there was a huge @Whataburger billboard in the parking lot. Petty level on 💯 I approve! 🤣 — ❤Christine (@KrysTeeN15) October 1, 2017

I think it's hilarious how there's a huge whataburger billboard right next to in n out — hungry hannah 🍟 (@burm_baby_burm) October 27, 2017

Lolol the billboard @Whataburger put right behind In-N-Out is funny af 💀 but they aren't ever busy like Whataburger so gg!! 👏 — Crys 🦄 (@LadySnipes_xox) January 4, 2018

The location nearest the billboard opened its doors in June 2016 and is the first San Marcos location. It joined a growing family of In-N-Out locations sprinkled across central Texas.

When you mess with Whataburger, you mess with Texas.

