Holidays are no joke in the Heights, where residents are known to deck their historic homes with lights and festive displays.

For one family, an all-Texas theme is starting to become a yearly tradition:





During an interview, Matt and Lyndsay Pannebaker told KPRC this is their 3rd year decorating their Bayland Avenue home in a Whataburger theme.

The couple said they love the celebrated burger chain, which is based here in the Lone Star State.

Lyndsay even reportedly handcrafted the WHATACHRISTMAS logo hanging over the family’s porch.

The family said their house became so popular the couple won the Lights in the Heights “Best Nod to a Texan Tradition” award and received a special visit from Whataburger’s mascot, Whataguy.

Whataburger celebrated a festive Christmas season this year, offering Yeti cups and logo charms thanks to a partnership with James Avery — items of which quickly sold out.

They also encountered their very own Grinch, who went viral after stealing an employee-purchased Christmas tree, which he reportedly eventually returned.

As you head out to look at Christmas lights this holiday season, don’t forget to stop by your local Whataburger to fuel up on food or The Heights to fill up on holiday spirit.