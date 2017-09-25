While a baby underwent a life-saving operation, authorities arrested his undocumented parents

Last spring, traveling with their 2-month-old son from the Rio Grande Valley to Corpus Christi for his life-saving operation, undocumented Oscar and Irma Sanchez were ready to sacrifice everything.

But they weren’t alone, with Border Patrol agents tracking them every step of the away.

Under their hospital arrest, after they arrived, Irma couldn’t breastfeed without the door open, and Oscar couldn’t go to the bathroom without the agents watching his every move.

Just before their baby was ready for surgery to correct his pyloric stenosis each parent was arrested and fingerprinted at a nearby police station.





Despite the timing, the surgery was postponed until they were both able to return to the hospital’s waiting room.

Three months later, the baby and parents are doing well back home.