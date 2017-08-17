While Houstonians may not feel heard by their junior Senator, they can be heard by his campaign opponent this Saturday

U.S. Representative Beto O’Rourke is headed to Houston and wants to hear your opinions.

O’Rourke, who represents El Paso in the United States House of Representatives, is looking to be a voice for all Texans, which is why he announced his candidacy for the U.S. Senate earlier this year.

O’Rourke, who is a Democrat, is running against one-term incumbent Republican Ted Cruz for his seat in the 2018 Senate Race.

Many Democrats look to O’Rourke as a bastion of hope for their floundering party.





He speaks fluent Spanish, knows business, thanks to a software company he started, and he once played in a punk band – all part of his “new school” charm.

In addition to challenging a seated Senator, money may be an issue in the race; when O’Rourke announced his candidacy in March, he had just $400,000 in campaign funds.

Compared to the $4.2 million Cruz claims, winning seems like a long shot.

But, despite currently leading on the resources front, Cruz’s Houston constituents are mixed on his representation in Washington, reaching out to him for months and repeatedly requesting face time to no avail.

Back in February, Houstonians held a march to Cruz’s Houston office to request a Town Hall meeting.

The meeting never happened.

Making stops on a statewide tour, his opponent said he wants the community to know they won’t need to stage a parade to talk to their voice in Congress.

Join me for a town hall in Sherman today at 12:30. Grayson County Courthouse, East Courtroom, 100 West Houston St. See you soon! pic.twitter.com/6u8yBUt1BB — Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) August 13, 2017

O’Rourke’s town hall meeting will be held this Saturday, August 19, in the Pearland ISD Administration Building, located at 1928 North Main Street, Pearland, TX 77581.

You can RSVP and find more information on the campaign on O’Rourke’s website.